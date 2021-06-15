Naivas to improve food safety standards in its stores

Local retailer Naivas plans to improve food safety standards in its 71 stores through a partnership with one of its key financiers the international finance corporation.

The investments will go towards boosting its environmental health and food safety department to monitor the quality of meat, milk and vegetables in all its outlets.

A statement from the IFC says contaminated food causes over 91 million people to fall sick in Africa every year.

Data from the world health organization says Illnesses caused by the consumption of contaminated food cost Africa more than $110 billion in healthcare expenses and lost productivity every year.

Under the deal, IFC will support Naivas to attain ISO 22000, which is an internationally recognized food safety management system in some of its outlets.

Workers in the food department of Naivas supermarket are expected to receive training on food safety to roll out the system in all its stores.