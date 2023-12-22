Naivasha church on spot over deaths of five minors

Residents of Maella in Naivasha have raised the red flag over the deaths of over five minors in the last one year from one of the controversial sects in the area.

The residents want the Church of God investigated and their leaders arrested over failure to take their minors to hospital leading to the deaths.

This came as police and members of the public rescued four ailing minors and arrested their parents for neglect.

Already, the church leader has fled the area with details emerging that some of the dead minors were buried in the church compound in unclear circumstances.

One of the elders Gilbert Njuguna whose wife has been converted into the church told of his suffering after one of his children died and was buried within one day while he was away.

Njuguna who is incidentally a Community Health Promoter said that members of the church did not believe in taking medication based on their religious beliefs.

He said that he had fallen out with his wife after she joined the church adding that it should be investigated and closed down if possible.

“One of my children died and was buried in the church compound while members camp in the church from Friday to Sunday conducting unknown businesses,” he said.

Another resident Bernard Kamau said that members of the sect were rising gradually leading to more suffering for tens of children.

“After learning about the latest incident, we engaged the Chief and we rescued the minors who are now under medication away from their parents,” he said.

A member of the sect Ann Njeri vowed that they would not abandon their beliefs noting that their treatment and medication lay in heaven and not an earth.

An emotional Njeri confirmed the death of one of her children who was buried in the church compound terming this as normal in their day to day life.

“We have been persecuted in the public over our beliefs and we are ready to die protecting them and we shall not be cowed,” she said.

The area assistant Chief Mary Njeri confirmed the arrest of the parents and the existence of the church adding that her seniors had been informed over the same.

“The deputy county commissioner is aware of what’s going on and the rescued minors are recuperating in hospital,” she said.

The representative of area MP Stephen Muthua revisited what happened in Chakahola in Kilifi adding that the Maella issue should be investigated before more lives were lost.