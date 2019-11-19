Naivasha Dry Port to be complete by next month

The construction of the multi-billion shilling Naivasha Dry Port, off the Mai Mahiu-Narok road is on course.

The 6.9 billion shillings project is expected to be completed by the end of December this year.

The national government has already started resettling the families affected by the project sitting on the 1,000 acres Kedong Ranch land.

Naivasha Deputy County commissioner Mathioya Mbogo said the road linking the port to the nearby Standard Gauge Railway was nearly complete and that the fencing of the 1,000 acres was also complete.

Electricity has also been connected to the area. Mbogo added that hundreds of local youths were working at the Inland Container Depot which he said was expected to be ready by end of this year.

On resettlement, the deputy county commissioner said about 2,000 persons had been affected by the project.

He added that plans to resettle the families were ongoing with the first batch of 51 families who willingly agreed to vacate the area being set to be resettled this week.

“This is now government land and we have started the process of resettling all the affected persons so that this capital project can run smoothly,” he said.

This came as members of the Kitet-Sission community disowned the ongoing protests and demonstrations accusing a section of politicians from Narok and Kajiado as being behind the protests which they termed uncalled for.

According to the community secretary Mike Roka, all the families affected by the dry port had agreed to be resettled and those opposed to the decision were masqueraders.

Roka said the community fully backed the ongoing projects and told politicians to keep off from the resettlement programme.

The community chairman Dopoi Sarite said that the community went to court in 2003, after which Kedong management agreed to compensate them with 4,000 acres.