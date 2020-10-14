Naivasha families displaced by rising lake waters plead for help

Tens of families and landowners displaced by the rising waters of Lake Naivasha have called on the government to come to their rescue.

The swelling of the lake is raising fears that more families in the nearby Kihoto estate would be displaced in the coming days.

Last week, the government formed a multi-agency team to research on the rising water levels in the Great Rift Valley and seek ways of compensating the affected persons.

According to community leaders, the most affected were landlords, small-scale traders, flower farm workers and school-going children.

Speaking during a meeting in Naivasha, the community leader Ambrose Ngari praised the government for forming a task force to address the current phenomena.

He noted that the affected families were yet to get support noting that this would affect children heading back to school.

“We know that this is a listening government and it will address the issue of compensation for tens of the affected families around the lake,” he said.

During the meeting, Ngari who is also a Kisii elder said that three aspirants vying for the Lakeview ward seat had decided to step aside in support of the Jubilee candidate.

“After a meeting, we have agreed that we shall support the Jubilee candidate in the upcoming Lakeview by-elections,” he said.

David Ombiro said the affected households were in despair.

“We have never seen anything of the like in the past and due to the flooding many families that were affected by Covid-19 pandemic have been displaced by flooding,” he said.