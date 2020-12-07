Naivasha families displaced by rising lake waters to be resettled

It is a sigh of relief for tens of families displaced by the rising waters of Lake Naivasha as they will be resettled.

The national and Nakuru County governments are working on the modalities with legal landlords whose houses have been flooded in the last six months in the sprawling Kihoto estate in Naivasha set to be the first beneficiaries.

According to Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, a special team had been formed to address the crisis.

For the last couple of weeks, water levels in the lake have continued to rise flooding more homes and displacing over 4,000 families.

Speaking after touring the affected homes, Kinyanjui said that the process of profiling the affected landlords would kick off in two weeks’ time.

“Tens of families have been affected by the lake and we are working to make sure the legal landlords who have been affected are resettled elsewhere,” he said.

The governor at the same time revisited the issue of health workers strike and BBI noting that Naivasha would benefit largely if the document sailed through.

“Naivasha is set to get two more constituencies if this document is endorsed during the referendum meaning more funds for area residents,” he said.

During the tour, the county boss campaigned for Jubilee aspirant in the upcoming Lakeview ward poll.

He, however, differed on BBI report with Naivasha Mp Jane Kihara who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

The legislator while backing the DP’s position on the BBI referendum maintained the process was divisive and unnecessarily costly.

“We have our priorities all wrong and instead of addressing the doctors’ strike we are keen on BBI which is meant to create some positions for certain persons,” she said.