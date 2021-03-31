Naivasha Law Courts closed temporarily over COVID-19 concerns

The Naivasha Law Courts has been closed for 10 days starting Wednesday 31st March after one of the justice system partners tested positive for COVID-19.

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu says the decision was made after consultations with relevant Ministry of Health officers in the jurisdiction, who recommended that all Judiciary personnel in Naivasha should self isolate for 10 days to curb any further spread of the virus.

“In light of the abovementioned developments, the recommendation from Ministry of Health personnel in Naivasha, the Leadership and Management Team and the Court Users Committee at Naivasha Law Courts, and upon consultation with the Presiding Judge and the Head of Station at Naivasha Law Courts, we have arrived at the considered decision to temporarily close Naivasha Law Courts for a period of ten (10) days from tomorrow, Wednesday 31st March 2021,” She said.

During the closure, all urgent matters for Naivasha Law Courts shall be directed to Nakuru Law Courts.

The total number of personnel at Naivasha Law Courts are thirty-eight (38) Judiciary staff, six judicial officers and one judge. The total number of personnel at Naivasha Law Courts is forty-five (45).

“Given the nature of Balanced Scales of Justice Ensure Transformation work of the affected person, there is high probability that there was general interaction with the affected person and justifiable apprehension as to the potential for exposure and the spread of the virus,” She said.