Naivasha Sub-County hospital to dispose unclaimed bodies

Naivasha sub-County hospital has issued a 14-day ultimatum to members of the public to collect 20 unclaimed bodies at the facility or have them disposed in a public cemetery.

The bodies, 14 of which are male were brought at the hospital mortuary by the police and are said to have been lying at the facility for the last four months.

The public notice comes at a time when the county government has run out of cemetery land and the bodies are expected to be disposed of at Longonot cemetery located at the outskirts of Naivasha town.

The notice was issued to various police stations and some government offices, expected to implement the notice.

The hospital Superintendent Dr. Angeline Ithondeka said majority of the bodies had stayed in the mortuary for over four months, adding that the current mortuary had a capacity of eighteen bodies and was now overstretched.

“This is a normal exercise where we dispose bodies which have not been claimed after four months in a public cemetery,” she said.

She noted that over the years, Naivasha sub-county had had to contend with the hospital morgue which serves even neighboring counties of Nyandarua, Kiambu and Narok, adding that whenever there is an accident along the major highways, the bodies are brought to the facility whose capacity is only meant for eighteen bodies.

To this end, Dr. Ithondeka added that the construction of a new mortuary at the hospital was in the last stage which when completed will help decongest the existing one.

The new mortuary, which is fully funded by the Nakuru County government will have a capacity of 68 bodies.