Nakhumicha assures smooth transition from NHIF to Social Health Authority

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has underscored the need for a seamless transition as the Social Health Authority (SHA) replaces the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) following the enactment of Universal Health Coverage bills into law.

Speaking during a meeting with NHIF staff, the CS assured that all staff will receive fair treatment with right placement and harmonization to ensure equity and equality.

“Under my leadership, I will ensure SHA and NHIF transition is smooth and seamless. There should be no anxiety or panic, it’s all meant for the greater good,” said Nakumicha.

“As a Ministry, your welfare is of utmost priority, including safeguarding all your hard earned benefits,” she added.

Nakhumicha urged the staff to support the establishment of the Social Health Authority as it will ensure equality and access to healthcare services for all Kenyans.

The meeting with the NHIF staff coincided with the inauguration of the Social Health Authority board which has been tasked with providing structures for employment process at the new entity within two months.

According to Nakhumicha the transition is aimed at ensuring all Kenyans, irrespective of their financial status will get access to quality and affordable health care services.

In the new Act, formal sector employees will contribute 2.75pc of their salary, capped between Ksh.300 and Ksh.5, 000 monthly.

The other UHC bills, now Acts, include the Primary Health Care Bill which is focused on effective healthcare delivery through Primary Healthcare Networks and Community Health Units.