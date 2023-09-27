Nakhumicha lauds her staff,calls on them to support the UHC agenda

The Cabinet Secretary for Health Nakhumicha S Wafula has hailed employees at the Ministry for their commitment to deliver in their mandate of reforming health care in the country,two days after the flag-off of Community Health Promoters (CHPs) kits.

Speaking on Wednesday while addressing the entire staff at the Ministry, the highly rated CS urged everyone working under her to support the agenda of actualising Universal Health Coverage in compliance with Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“It’s been a year since joining this great Ministry and I want to appreciate all of you for the support you’ve accorded me so far.You are such a fantastic team with huge potential. I need your participation, everyone should be on board ahead of our launch of UHC on Mashujaa Day next month. After the 20th real work begins ,let’s work and walk together in aiding implementation of this noble program.Health is being delivered at the counties but our participation in making Kenya better remains a key priority. Let’s put our hands together in making this happen” she said

Flanked by senior officers at the Ministry led by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Harry Kimutai,Acting Director General of Health Dr Patrick Amoth among others,Nakhumicha reiterated her commitment of advocating for the welfare and interest of the staff.

“We need a staff welfare where issues and grievances of people will be discussed and addressed. Considering we are a big team of about 2000,we also need our own CHPs where each will handle 100 people. I will keep knocking the doors of friends,and other relevant stakeholders in pushing for what’s good for my people” she added

Others present during the function were Entebbes Member of Parliament Rubert Pukose who backed the CS for her relentless efforts and sacrifice in undertaking comprehensive reforms that will improve working conditions of medical practitioners and strengthen the healthcare sector in Kenya.

Pukose,who also doubles up as the Chairperson of the House Health Committee assured Kenyans that Parliament will pass the 4 crucial Bills that promote healthcare in line with the Kenya Kwanza administration’s pledge to aid provision of quality health care services.

“As Parliament we are committed in supporting the good work of the CS in improving and supporting the health standards in the Country and lawmakers across the devide understand how paramount this program is.The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) will soon be replaced by the National Social Health Insurance Fund (NSHIF) in a bid to enable every Kenyan access medical services throughout the country under Universal Health Care.This aims at restructuring NHIF so no one is losing the job the agency will keep running efficiently to help Country attain this ambitious dream of UHC” stated Pukose;a medical doctor and consultant surgeon who has performed a number of surgeries at the Endebess Sub-County Hospital as one way of paying back to society.

The national government is currently looking for funds and will engage partners in a robust funds drive to raise billions of shillings which will be used to register Kenyans into the new insurance fund so that Kenyans can access medical health whenever they need it.

According to the CS, the new mode of insurance will be similar to putting up national fundraising that ensures any capable individual or person contributes to the scheme for the betterment of the other.