Nakhumicha reflects on doctors’ strike as she hands over to Dr. Barasa

Former Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Health, Susan Nakhumicha Wafula has officially handed over her responsibilities to her successor, Dr Deborah Barasa in a ceremony at Afya House.

The event symbolized a new chapter for the ministry amid ongoing efforts to enhance Kenya’s healthcare system.

Reflecting on her tenure, Nakhumicha revealed that one of her most challenging moments as CS was managing the nationwide doctors’ strike, which lasted 56 days.

“It was one of the lowest moments for me during my tenure,” Nakhumicha admitted. “But even during that time, we worked as a team and managed the situation as bad as it was.”

The strike, which began as a standoff between the government and medical practitioners over working conditions and pay, disrupted healthcare services across the country.

The strike ended on May 8, 2024, after intense negotiations.

Nakhumicha described the period as a low point not only for herself but for the entire ministry, as patients were left without critical medical services.

“Patients were waiting to be served, but the doctors were not there,” she lamented.

However, she expressed gratitude for the team’s efforts in managing the crisis and eventually reaching a resolution.

In her handover speech, Nakhumicha reminded her successor that every role comes with its own set of challenges and opportunities for growth.

“We could have done better, maybe. Even when you think you’re doing good, the law of unintended consequences catches up with you. You plan to do the very best, but you end up with an unintended consequence,” she noted.

Nakhumicha also pledged her support to Dr Barasa, saying she would be available for any help or advice needed.

As Dr Barasa took the helm of the ministry, she commended Nakhumicha for her leadership, particularly during difficult times, and acknowledged the progress made in advancing healthcare goals.

Dr Barasa emphasized her commitment to building on the strong foundations laid by her predecessor, with a renewed focus on achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“My goal is to strengthen the existing foundations, with a focus on achieving UHC for all Kenyans,” Dr. Barasa stated.

She highlighted the importance of primary healthcare in this pursuit and outlined plans to expand primary healthcare networks and enhance the Community Health Promoters (CHPs) program.

These initiatives, she explained, are essential to ensuring that even the most vulnerable populations have access to essential health services.

Dr Barasa’s appointment comes as Kenya’s healthcare sector faces increased pressure to improve service delivery and access.

With Nakhumicha’s tenure marked by reform efforts and crisis management, particularly during the doctors’ strike, Dr Barasa’s leadership will be closely watched for her ability to further expand healthcare access and address systemic challenges.

Both leaders expressed optimism for the future of Kenya’s healthcare system, with Dr Barasa pledging to continue the push for a healthier nation underpinned by UHC.