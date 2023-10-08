Nakhumicha says CHPs will help Kenya realize UHC goal

In September, the country embarked on the road towards the UHC when President William Ruto flagged off 100, 000 Community Health Promoters (CHPs).

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has backed Community Health Promoters (CHPs) to form an integral part of the actualization of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The CS, who is in Nyanza accompanying President William Ruto on a four-day working tour of the region, reiterated her commitment to being known as Mama Afya Mashinani by putting in place structures aimed at enabling anyone walking to any facility in this country to access quality medical services.

“Community Health Promoters are pivotal in the delivery of the UHC agenda in Kenya. I commit to making every effort to see the CHP program succeed, and I will endeavor to continuously interact with CHPs across the country and to remain focused on their work” she said

Last month, the country embarked on the road towards the UHC when President Ruto flagged off 100, 000 Community Health Promoters (CHPs).

Each CHP will be responsible for 100 households and will be equipped with modern medical equipment and deployed in communities across the country.

Nakhumicha has in most instances acknowledged the importance of CHPs for the link they provide between the community and formal health facilities, a crucial driver in advancing preventive health thus actualising Universal Health Coverage (UHC) which is expected to be rolled out during the upcoming Mashujaa Day Celebrations.

She said the government from October this year will further empower them through the provision of a smartphone and a bag fully equipped with a T-shirt, First Aid Kit, Growth Monitoring charts, and educational materials.

“My office is committed to supporting the work of CHPs and as a result, we are bringing goodies across all the counties to help you dispense your responsibility effectively. From October 20, every one of you will have a new phone and bag that will be equipped with the requirements you need for adequate service delivery. The success of the CHP program rests on the diligence of every individual CHP and our ability to equip them, motivate them, and compensate them” she added.

Furthermore, all the CHPs would be equipped with a backpack carrier bag, first aid box, jacket (medium and large), weighing scale, infrared clinical thermometer, Mid-Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) tape (pediatric), and a MUAC measuring tape (adult).

The government is set to spend Sh3.5 billion on the program that aims at diagnosing and detecting health issues early and managing minor ones at the community level.