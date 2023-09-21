Nakhumicha to co-chair primary health care panel in US

Health Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha S Wafula is set to jointly moderate the discussion on the Primary Health Care approach at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States on Thursday.

Nakhumicha who has been away for official duty in US is expected to use the forum in seeking support necessary for making radical reorientation of local health systems towards primary health care, as the foundation of universal health coverage.

The meeting will further explore opportunities in financial risk protection, access to quality essential health-care services and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable essential medicines and vaccines for all.

“Today I will co-chair the primary health care approach panel on the sidelines of UN General Assembly.This is a critical conversation back home ahead of our roll-out of Universal Health Coverage which seeks to ensure every one has an access to better and quality medication without financial hardship” she said

Kenya has established a primary health care approach focused on preventive and promotive health, with plans to enhance Primary Health Care (PHC) aimed at ensuring comprehensive access to prevention and care while strengthening healthcare systems.

Speaking on Tuesday at the launch of the Coalition of Leaders to End Tuberculosis,Nakhumicha stressed on the Government’s substantial efforts to intensify Active Case Finding, a proactive approach to identifying individuals who may have fallen through the gaps of the healthcare system.

“Kenya expresses its passionate support for the coalition and we emphasize the importance of equitable access to TB prevention and care, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goal of ending the epidemic by 2030 in line with our quest to achieving Universal Health Coverage. These endeavors have paid off, positioning our great nation as one of the few high-burden countries to meet the 2020 WHO End TB strategy milestones, including significant reductions in TB incidence and fatalities,” she noted.

According to World Health Organization (WHO),a significant portion of the global population still lacks access to vital healthcare services and bridging this gap to ensure equitable healthcare provision besides addressing disparities is critical.

“Various determinants of health, including environmental and commercial factors, need attention to pave the way for achieving our common objective of Health for All and achieving the Sustainable Development Goal targets.To overcome these setbacks and address long-standing health care shortcomings, increased investment in health systems is needed to support countries in their recovery and build resilience against future health threats.” remarked WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The Sustainable Development Goals make a bold commitment to end the epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and other communicable diseases by 2030. The aim is to achieve universal health coverage, and provide access to safe and affordable medicines and vaccines for all.

Earlier this year,the Government disclosed its plans of refining and repackaging incentives to attract more healthcare providers in a move geared towards facilitative framework that will enhance the well-being of the people in the country.

“We are committed to the active promotion of a healthcare system that is robustly attentive to preventive and curative healthcare,” said President William Ruto.