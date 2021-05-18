Nakuru Asian community mounts ambitious tree planting exercise

The Asian community in Nakuru has mounted an ambitious tree-planting campaign at the Nakuru crematorium and its environs in an effort to strengthen the frontline in the war against crime and climate change.

Visa Oshwal Women Wing Chairperson Divya Nitin Shah says the 500 trees a week program seeks to provide the desired defense against harsh climatic shifts against the backdrop of rapid industrialization in the fastest growing town.

The initiative aims to grow 10,000 trees by the end of the year.

Shah observes that over the years, the tree cover in the Country`s fourth-largest town has been dwindling as people create room for settlement.

She said part of the initiative is to ensure a sustainable source of firewood in future for the crematorium which serves more than 2,000 people in the town.

She noted that every week the facility struggles to meet the demand for firewood for cremation of the dead and users have to device a use and replenish method as a practical and sustainable solution to the problem for the sake of future generations.

The chairperson cum philanthropist said other than conserving the environment, the initiative seeks to provide jobs to low-income households in the neighboring Bondeni, Kanyon , Kivumbuni and Kisulisuli slums and help scale down crime among jobless youth.

She said the initiative with the Kenya Forest Service also aims to buy seedlings from women and youth groups in the area which are growing tree nurseries for sale.

Visa Oshwal Chairperson Mansray Sanjir said the idea of the cause on the six-acre facility is to plant exotic tree species that mature in less than five years to enable users to harvest parts of the trees for firewood while conserving them for fresh atmosphere.

Sanjir said members of the community have pledged to donate and in partnership with the communities neighboring the crematorium grow the trees to maturity.

He appealed to communities in the semi-arid areas of the Rift Valley region to take advantage of the ongoing rains and plant more trees as a defense against desertification which he says is fast approaching with the high rate of urbanization and human settlement.

The initiative comes to complement the Nakuru County Government`s beautification program and the national government`s schools greening program both seeking to expand the tree cover in the town.