Nakuru automotive dealer charged with Kshs. 142 million tax fraud

A Nakuru based automotive dealer has been charged before Milimani Law Court with eleven counts of tax frauds and other tax offences all amounting to KShs.142, 469,158.

Zameer Kassamali Mohamed, the Managing Director of Mahir Nakuru Automotive Ltd faced nine counts of tax fraud by omitting to declare full taxes leading to income tax and Value Added Tax loss from 2015 to 2019.

He also faced a count of failure to file tax return for 2019 as required under Section 94 as read with Section 104(1) of the Tax Procedures Act, 2015.

The investigations into the business of the taxpayer resulted from information received, which indicated that the Company had consistently under declared and grossly omitted income derived from its business and services rendered for purposes of taxation for both VAT and Corporate tax for the periods 2015- 2019.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The accused pleaded not guilty and was released on a bond of KShs.10 million and alternative bail of KShs.20 million.

KRA has aggressively embarked on eliminating tax evasion in the country that has led to several arrests and prosecutions that have resulted in the unearthing of various tax fraud schemes.

Taxpayers are encouraged to remain complaint with tax laws in order to avoid punitive enforcement measures including prosecution.