Nakuru county assembly speaker to withdraw prostitution bill if elected MP

Nakuru County assembly speaker Joel Kairu is a man on a mission if elected Member of Parliament for Nakuru Town East during the forthcoming August polls.

He has said he will withdraw a bill introduced to Parliament seeking to have sex work legalized.

The bill is sponsored by incumbent area legislator David Gikaria who wants Section 182 of the Penal Code Amendment Bill 2021 deleted.

But Kairu who is seeking to unseat him at the upcoming General Elections says the move violates Kenya’s moral standards.

“Legalisation of prostitution is ungodly and so demeaning to our societyand moral ethics and any sane leader should not prioritise such action.Even in developed democracies like United States there is no such thing and we have to teach our kids values that will shape them into growing as morally upright citizens” he said

Gikaria has defended the practice saying that there was nothing immoral about sex, and since it was being freely dispensed, there was no harm in charging for it.

“If the trade was legal those women would be operating in a safe environment and not in dark alleys and unsafe streets,” he was previously

quoted.

Section 182 gives police powers to arrest those engaging in commercial sex in public places, beggars and drunkards causing a breach of peace, on grounds that they are idle and disorderly.

Kairu will be using the ruling party Jubilee hoping to win the seat.

“Jubilee is rejuvenated and it’s a popular political outfit in Nakuru county and no one should dare write us off.I will be using the party whose leader is President Uhuru Kenyatta in my quest to make Nakuru Town East big and better” he further added.

In the recent days he has been in full support of the Azimio la Umoja movement being spearheaded by ODM leader Raila Odinga and backed by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

Kairu served as Roads CECM in the first devolved government of Nakuru under the then Governor Kinuthia Mbugua.

In the second government he was elected by majority of the county assembly members to the seat of the speaker becoming the second speaker of Nakuru under the devolved system of Governance.