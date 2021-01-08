Nakuru County begins construction of Kshs. 900M revenue complex

Nakuru County government has started construction of a Kshs. 900 million complex that will offer a one-stop-shop payment of all forms of revenue for services offered by the devolved unit.

County Executive Committee Member for Finance Dr Peter Ketyenya said the building that is expected to enhance efficiency in revenue collection will have seven floors and a basement.

Speaking while handing over the site located at the County headquarters to the contractor, Dr Ketyenya said the Department of Finance had begun the process of migrating its revenue systems to a digital platform that is easy to use and less prone to misappropriation of collected funds.

“This site has already been handed over to a contractor to start construction of a modern treasury building. Work is expected to be completed in nine months,” he stated.

Dr Ketyenya observed the automation of revenue collection has seen own-source revenue rise in the last three years due to efficiency, convenience and transparency.

According to Chief Officer Trade and Tourism Kennedy Momanyi, the complex will also eliminate bureaucracies that have been a hindrance to ease of doing business in the county.

Mr. Momanyi said it will now be easier for investors and local businessmen to pay for and obtain business licenses and development approvals from the facility from a central place.

He noted that it will now be easier to monitor and audit received payments with all revenue officers under one roof.

Also present was County Secretary and Head of Public Service Benjamin Njoroge and the County Attorney Caleb Nyamwange.