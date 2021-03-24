Nakuru County distributes chicken to farmer groups

The County Government of Nakuru has distributed over 5,000 month old indigenous chicken to more than 40 farmer groups in Elementaita ward, Gilgil Sub County.

This is being done under the County Improved Local Chicken Stimulus Program to help improve farmers’ income, livelihoods and breeds for local chicken to improve quality and output.

The indigenous chicken mature fast, lay eggs throughout the year and offer great prices at the markets due to their fast weight gaining capabilities.

According to the Department of Livestock, Gilgil Sub County is among highest producers of indigenous chicken with a population of over 189,000 birds at 13.2%.

It comes second after Njoro Sub County whose population currently stands at 14% with over 200,000 birds.

Ag. County Director Livestock Production, Ms. Virginiah Ngunjiri, says that the fast maturing breed needed keen follow-up of in vaccination schedule and record keeping.

The County says it has been able to distribute over 30,000 month old chicken under the program, in addition to distribution of incubators and fertilized eggs to farmers and groups.

Last year the County distributed 3,800 month old chicken in Elementaita ward.