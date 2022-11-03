Nakuru county distributes drugs worth Ksh 48M

Nakuru County government has released drugs worth Ksh 48 million for distribution in public health facilities that have been experiencing drug shortage.

Governor Susan Kihika while flagging off four trucks of medical supplies said the consignment which was purchased from Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS), included drugs, non-pharmaceuticals, lab re-agents, personal protective equipment and oncology products that will ensure residents access quality health care.

She added that the supply was a supplementary order to another purchase, which had been made from the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) with support from Universal Health Care and which was expected to be delivered in a weeks’ time.

The governor said that all Faith Based Health centers that are being supported by the County Government would also be benefiting from the health supplies to facilitate the centers to offer subsidised services to the residents.

The governor said her government was investing heavily in medical supplies to enhance Universal Healthcare (UHC) in the county as part of the mandate of the Kenya Kwanza administration to ensure all Kenyans access quality health care.

Kihika pledged to work with the national government to ensure universal health access through the Nakuru Medicare card and universal access to National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) cover with the aim of eliminating out of pocket expenditure for all citizens in Nakuru, as a short term measure.

Kihika said her administration was committed to enhancing order and proper functionality of all public healthcare facilities in the County by improving terms of employment and working conditions of health workers across all cadres.

The Governor has embarked on a campaign to revamp all public health facilities including deploying a robust ICT system to manage patients in health facilities, supplying drugs and medical supplies and collaborating with the National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), to curb illicit brews and eliminate drug and substance abuse and also provide rehabilitation centers for addicts.

The County government has also put plans in place to upgrade all sub-county hospitals to level five hospitals, with the governor saying that she was keen to ensure adequate bed capacity in all wards to facilitate smooth delivery of health service to all.

“We will ensure no sharing of beds in all health facilities including maternity wings”, Kihika assured.

A level 4 hospital to offer services to all public servants (both county and national), the disciplined forces and community health workers was also in governor Kihika’s plans.

The county was also working with NHIF and other private insurance firms to ensure there was no out-of-pocket expenses when services are sought at the proposed civil servant hospital.

The county government has also committed to ensure that all persons aged over 65 years, Persons Living with Disabilities and orphans are registered to facilitate free access of health services in public health facilities.

On recruitment of health workers, the County government has committed to ensure more health workers are recruited including nurses, clinical officers and doctors to boost health service delivery in the county.

Establishment of a training fund that would be accessible to all health workers seeking to pursue diplomas, degrees, and master’s specialisation programs aimed at improving the quality of health care services is also part of the reforms that Governor Kihika intends to undertake.