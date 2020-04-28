Nakuru County extends support to special interest groups

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyajui says the County Government will ensure people living with disabilities get priority in access to health care during the coronavirus pandemic period.

The Governor said the vulnerable groups such as street families and their caregivers will receive food donations, face masks and hand sanitisers as the Country battles the spread of the disease.

Mr Kinyanjui said his administration has worked out guidelines to ensure that special needs persons such as the mentally challenged, orphans and the elderly have access to health care at their residencies or places where they may be quarantined.

Speaking when he donated foodstuffs to over 300 families from 24 mosques in Nakuru County, Mr Kinyanjui noted that special needs persons had borne the greatest brunt of ‘social and economic’ shocks following reduced activity occasioned by the outbreak of Covid-19 disease.

The County boss noted that vulnerable persons required mainstreaming, devoid of stereotyping and prejudice adding that his administration had also considered individuals with physical and mental disabilities admitted in various hospitals within the County.

“At least 1,500 residents are registered as physically disabled or disadvantaged. If we do not prioritize their needs during the current coronavirus epidemic they will remain on virtual lockdown every day.” He said.

Last week, the County government unveiled a new voucher system that will enable over 100,000 residents affected by adverse economic effects of Covid-19 benefit from medical and relief food supplies.

Mr Kinyanjui announced that his administration which is rolling out the programme in collaboration with Kenya Red Cross will conduct ‘in-depth’ vetting and thorough background checks before issuing the vouchers to orphans and vulnerable children, the physically challenged, the elderly and heads of households who had lost employment and income due to effects of the pandemic.

The County head said the initiative that has also brought on board the national government has put in place stringent procedures before one acquires the voucher to ensure that ‘few greedy’ individuals did not take advantage of the exercise to enrich themselves and that only deserving cases get donations that will be distributed from Kenya Red Cross Offices in Nakuru.

Part of the money raised is scheduled to be channeled to medical facilities operating in low income areas where the poor people will be given the first priority in health care provision. He pledged to regularly make public all donations and how they are spent.