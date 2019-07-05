Nakuru County bans fishing in Lake Naivasha

The Naivasha Sub County fisheries has reintroduced the annual fishing ban in Lake Naivasha that will run for three months as fish stock in the lake dwindle.

Naivasha Sub County fisheries officer Raymond Mwangata, says during the three months ban a major cleaning exercise will be carried out at the lake to create a conducive environment for fish breeding and fish fingering will also be distributed across the lake in a restocking exercise.

Over the years, fishermen in Lake Victoria have been pushed out of business due to the dwindling fish stock in the lake; this led to a fishing ban on the lake at the start of the year 2000 with the ban lifted in 2013 by the Nakuru County Government.

Lifting of the ban has once again put the fish sector in Naivasha on the blink as fish stock in one of the country’s largest fresh water lake dwindle.

In a bid to restock the County government has started cleaning the lake to remove abandoned nets that trap assorted trash, to create a conducive environment for fish breeding and also make the lake navigable to increase the fish stock, the county government has started to reintroduce fish fingerlings in the lake.

To shore up the restocking programme the county government has reintroduced the annual fishing ban that runs from June 1st to August 31st.