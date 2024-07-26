Nakuru County flags off medical items worth Ksh.23M

Nakuru County Government on Tuesday flagged off Sh23 million consignment of drugs and non-pharmaceutical commodities for health centres and dispensaries.

This consignment, marking the second tranche for the Fourth Quarter (Quarter 4), is part of a strategic initiative to ensure a continuous supply of medicines, thereby enhancing healthcare services within the county.

At the event, Nakuru deputy governor David Kones, representing Governor Susan Kihika, revealed that 75 percent of the drugs will be delivered directly to various hospitals. The remaining 25 percent will be retained as county buffer stock.

This strategic reserve is designed to shield health facilities from supply chain disruptions before the next order is processed and delivered, ensuring that patient care remains uninterrupted.

Kones highlighted the impact of delayed reimbursements from the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and Linda Mama program on the revenue streams of many health facilities.

To mitigate this, the buffer stock will support even the level 5 hospital, which has been particularly affected by these delays.

Additionally, he noted that the transition between financial years often results in delays in fund disbursement, affecting service delivery in the first quarter due to a lack of funds for essential drug procurement.

To further enhance the rational use of medicines, some essential medicines are primarily available at level 4 hospitals, as per the guidelines of the Kenya Essential Medicines List.

These hospitals according to Kones are equipped with advanced diagnostic services, enabling healthcare providers to manage complex conditions more effectively.

This approach, accordin to him, ensures that patients receive the necessary treatments without delays or complications, promoting better health outcomes.

Emphasizing one of Governor Kihika’s primary pledges, Kones reiterated the administration’s commitment to improving healthcare services and eliminating shortages of drugs and medical essentials in public health facilities.

Demonstrating this commitment, on June 18, 2024, the county disbursed medical drugs worth Sh26 million from the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) to various health facilities.

In total, the county purchased and distributed Sh49 million worth of drugs to hospitals in June and July, showcasing a concerted effort to improve healthcare provision across Nakuru County.