Nakuru County in mourning after London MCA passes on

The Nakuru County Assembly has lost its third member in six months after London Member of County Assembly Sammy Karanja passed on Wednesday night.

The London MCA had been undergoing treatment for pancreatitis at the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital.

The body of the deceased was later transferred to Umash Funeral Home located along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

Minority leader Peter who was accompanied by Karanja’s close relatives refuted earlier reports that Karanja had succumbed to Covid-19.

Karanja’s death comes nearly two weeks after Hells Gate MCA John Njuguna,popularly known as Wa Sussy died on November 9, 2020.

On April 18th this year, Lakeview MCA Karanja Mburu passed on following a road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

In his message of condolence, Governor Lee Kinyanjui eulogized the London MCA as a unifying figure who had managed to bring together diverse ethnic communities in the populous ward.

“Sammy had a unique responsibility of representing a highly multi-ethnic ward, which gave him a broader and more balanced political approach. He was an honest and hardworking leader who displayed a great zeal in resolving his constituents’ problems,” he said.

“Sammy was an easy going, likeable leader who had no time for petty disagreements. He was a peacemaker per excellence,” stated Kinyanjui.

Nakuru Town West Member of Parliament Samuel Arama eulogized Karanja as a noble and dedicated servant of the people. He said the MCA’s death was a big loss to the county.

“This death is a loss for us all because Karanja was a committed and loyal leader who transformed the mindset of the youth by encouraging them to embrace available jobs in the informal sector,” said Arama.

Currently, the County Assembly has suspended its operations after several county staff contracted Covid-19.

Deputy President William Ruto eulogized the late MCA as a distinguished politician who selflessly served the people of London Ward.

“He was dependable, visionary and dedicated father figure whose outstanding servant leadership will be missed,” said DP Ruto.

“Our sincere prayers and thoughts are with the Mbugua family, friends, the people of London Ward and the County Assembly of Nakuru during this immensely difficult time. Rest In Peace,” he added.