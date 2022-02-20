Nakuru County launches climate action plan

Nakuru County has launched a sustainable energy access and climate action and energy plan in an effort to combat climate change to ensure access to clean energy months after the Governor assented to the Nakuru County Climate Change Bill 2020.

Speaking after the launch, Deputy Governor Erick Korir said that the bill will provide technical assistance and guidance to the city on how to plan effective actions to respond to climate change.

According to Korir, the plan will also help in ensuring effective response, appropriate adaptation and mitigation of climate change effects in the County.

Korir said that the planning document includes climate adaptation actions and ensuring access to secure, affordable and sustainable energy in response to the current and future impacts of climate change.

Kiogora Muriithi the Chief Officer of Environment, Energy, Natural Resources and climate change said that the plan if implanted will ensure communities are able to mitigate and adapt to climate challenges.

He noted that it is now time the climate change findings and recommendations be drafted from English and translated into vernacular language for easy understanding by members of the public.

His sentiments were echoed by the Water and Environment CEC Festus Ng’eno noting that the public will be able to understand the effects of climate change on their livelihoods and look at climate-resilient programs.