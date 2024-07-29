Nakuru County launches repairs on feeder roads damaged by recent rains

Nakuru County has initiated repairs on feeder roads severely damaged by the recent heavy rains that caused widespread destruction across the country.

The county has allocated Ksh 100 million to address critical repairs across all 55 wards, while also preparing a budget for extensive rehabilitation of major roads and bridges affected by the downpours.

The heavy rains, which struck three months ago, resulted in numerous fatalities, extensive property damage, and significant infrastructure disruption.

Naivasha, in particular, was severely impacted following a dam burst in Kijabe, which led to over 60 deaths in Mai Mahiu and the destruction of numerous roads in the area.

Michael Kamau, CEC for Roads and Infrastructure, reported that the rains had adversely affected all wards in the county.

Initially, Ksh 100 million was earmarked for road works, a portion of which is now being used for immediate repair efforts.

Kamau explained, “Most of the repair works have been undertaken using county machinery and staff. We are focusing on roads damaged by the recent rains.”

He made these comments following a tour of the Naivasha-Mirera road, where a connecting bridge was swept away, significantly disrupting transport in the area.

The county is also working on a larger budget to address major road repairs, with plans to engage contractors for these more extensive projects.

Lakeview MCA Virginia Wamaitha highlighted the extensive damage caused by the rains in her ward, which is home to many flower farm workers.

She assured that repair work on the ‘Musaka-bridge’ would commence in the coming months once funding is secured for the contractor.

“Motorists using this road connecting Naivasha to Mirera estate have endured significant hardship, but we are committed to resolving this issue soon,” Wamaitha promised.

Stephen Kamau, Chairman of the local boda boda association, expressed concerns about daily losses due to damaged roads, emphasizing the urgent need for repairs.

Similarly, Francis Gachengo from the matatu sector called for road expansion and the construction of a permanent bridge to alleviate ongoing transportation issues.

The county’s repair efforts are aimed at restoring essential transport links and mitigating the impact of future weather-related disruptions.