Nakuru county leads in electrocution cases

Nakuru County accounts for most of the electrocutions across the country at 11pc.

According to data from Kenya Power, Kiambu which follows at 7% is among the 10 leading counties in cases of electrocutions. Others counties are Nairobi, Kericho, Uasin Gishu, Siaya, Busia, Nyamira, Meru and Kirinyaga.

The common causes of electrocutions are; poor wiring at customer premises (24%), illegal connections (16%), structures and buildings near power lines (12%) and deliberate acts (9%).

It is for this reason that the Kenya Power has partnered with the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) to enhance public awareness on the danger of unsafe use or accidental contact with electricity.

“As an organisation, we have a legal and moral obligation to protect lives and we always aim to operate in a safe environment. To address the worrying trend in public electrocutions, we are kicking off a safety campaign to educate members of the public on the danger of unsafe use of electricity. We are confident that the partnership with NGAO and the media will enable us to adequately educate the public and consequently address the challenge of electrocutions,” said Managing Director and CEO, Bernard Ngugi.

Through the partnership, the company is also aiming to educate the public on how to prevent electrical accidents and inform them of the channels for reporting accidents and unsafe situations in a timely manner.

The initiative is part of a wider public safety campaign that the Company has launched to address rising cases of electrocutions.

He was speaking at a public safety sensitization workshop for Administration Officers organised by the Company that was held today at Stima Club in Nairobi.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, Ministry of Energy, the Multi-Sectoral Agency Consultative Committee, and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Cognisant of the danger involved in electricity, the Company aims to provide safe and reliable power supply to its customers … “We commit to ensure that all our operations are carried out in a manner that protects life, the environment and the community in general,” said Mr. Ngugi.