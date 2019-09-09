Nakuru County to implement potato law

Nakuru governor Lee Kinyanjui has issued warning to traders who are packaging Irish potatoes in extended bags that go beyond 50 kilogrammes saying they will be arrested.

According to Kinyanjui the new regulations that require potatoes to be only transported and sold in markets in 50kg standard bags must be implemented noting that farmers input must be protected from greedy brokers.

He noted that the laws have been designed to protect farmers from unscrupulous traders who buy potatoes cheaply in the extended bags, then go to the market and repackage them into smaller units, which they make a kill when they sell.

Speaking in Molo over the weekend, Kinyajui said the county will not sit down and allow such businesses to continue adding that vehicles which transport the said potatoes will also be impounded and owners detained.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said they want the crop to be classified the same as maize in terms of purchasing stating that the county will work to promote local products adding that they are working with the ministry of agriculture on the same.