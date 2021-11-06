Nakuru County races to complete Ksh 100M modern bus terminus

Nakuru County Government is set to unveil a new bus terminus aimed at decongesting the Central Business District.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui said the construction of the Ksh 100 million modern bus terminus and parking lot for private vehicles was progressing well and urged stakeholders in the public transport sector to be patient and allow completion.

Kinyanjui told the stakeholders that the previous matatu termini were decommissioned from the CBD in order to reduce congestion and allow a free flow of traffic.

“The relocation of these social amenities will decongest the CBD and lead to orderly development and expansion of the town,” he said.

Speaking in his office when he held a meeting with representatives of public service vehicles (Saccos}, business associations and market traders, the governor assured the matatu operators that the new bus park will be operational before the end of the year.

The governor said that works on the new ultra-modern bus park, adjacent to the busy Nairobi – Nakuru highway were at an advanced stage and the site would be ready for use by December 1st.

He said his administration was committed to providing a conducive environment for small and medium enterprises to thrive, even as the city status beckons and urged stakeholders to avoid politicizing the economic sector that needs to recover in the post-Covid era.

“We will not politicize the transport sector but work professionally to address issues affecting them. Our goal is to find solutions, not issue political rhetoric that harms instead of building Small and Medium Enterprises,” he observed.

During the meeting, the Governor asked matatu stakeholders to form a steering committee that will work with his administration to ensure a smooth transition to the new bus termini.

He added: “The steering committee will help identify matatus that will operate at the new termini as all Saccos cannot be accommodated. It will also be tasked with planning transport issues within the county to ensure members are engaged and informed at every stage. This includes planning for the construction of new bus parks.”

The committee, he said, would avert cases where impostors con innocent citizens through fake sale of market spaces and issuance of stalls in proposed facilities.

He called on matatu operators to consider themselves as part of the transport system and not ‘its exclusive owners’.

Kinyanjui said the County government had good intentions in unveiling the project whose full implementation will lead to a modern and vibrant town with a well-organized transport system.

In March last year, the County Covid-19 Response Committee set up new bus termini at Kenya Farmers Association, Kingdom Seekers and Kwa Jack areas to decongest the CBD following the outbreak of the pandemic. Others were relocated to areas such as Ziwani and Railways grounds, all out of town.

The committee chaired by County Commissioner Erastus Mbui Mwenda also relocated the Nakuru Main Wakulima Market to Afraha Stadium.

However, while allowing traders back to Wakulima Market, Kinyanjui issued a directive banning all matatus in the CBD, a move that received resistance from public service vehicle operators leading to unrest.

“We sat down as stakeholders and agreed on getting a permanent solution to the matatu menace as they had turned the city pavements to parking bays and agreed to come up with alternatives. In the meantime, my administration is ensuring the new matatu termini outside the CBD have social amenities like toilets as well as water,” said the governor.

Matatu Saccos have long operated from the CBD, where they have opened offices, but they park their vehicles on the streets causing congestion and impeding the free flow of traffic.

Among those that have offices within the CBD are Mololine, Prestige Shuttle, 2NK, Nyamakima Line, Nairobi Line and Njoro Line.