Nakuru County receives medical supplies worth Ksh 100M

Nakuru County has received an assortment of medical supplies worth Ksh 100 million from the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

While flagging off the consignment delivered by the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) at the county headquarters Monday, Nakuru Deputy Governor Dr. Eric Korir said the medical supplies will be distributed in the 16 level 4 hospitals and 178 health centres in the county to bolster provision of health services.

Dr. Korir said most of the essential drugs supplied will enhance and boost the devolved unit`s bid to promote primary health care especially in rural areas of the County.

“The medical supplies include essential medicines, reagents, laboratory dental, renal, oncology/cancer, public health products, linen for medical use and other medical equipment services,” he said.

The Deputy Governor said the consignment is the second this year accounting for Ksh 500 million spent on medical supplies annually.

He said every year, the County Government is spending Ksh 800 million on essential drugs and medical technologies through partnerships with other medical suppliers in the country in its quest for an efficient health service that can support the country`s agenda of Universal Health Care.

To complement the procurement of medical supplies, Dr. Korir said the County`s Department of Health Services is sustaining public health campaigns across it’s 11 sub counties so as to create awareness among residents on prevention of infectious and non-communicable diseases.

He said some of the reagents are useful in the ongoing aggressive Covid-19 testing in Level 4 health facilities and at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Dr. Korir used the occasion to appeal to residents exhibiting flu like symptoms to go for testing for Covid-19 while those feeling unwell to go for treatment at public health facilities in the County saying the facilities are fully stocked with drugs for treatment of various ailments.

He urged Nakuru residents who are eligible for vaccination to visit the nearest health centre for the Covid-19 jab saying the fourth wave of the virus has given rise to the more virulent Delta variant that is claiming lives at an unprecedented rate.

Noting Nakuru as one of the hotspots for the virus, the Deputy Governor advised Nakuru residents to continue observing the laid down Covid-19 control measures as a way of breaking the chain of transmission of the deadly virus.

The sales and Marketing Manager at KEMSA Jackeline Mainye commended the County Government of Nakuru for its unwavering commitment to the partnership saying this has enabled 2 million people access drugs on time.

Mainye said such partnerships are significant in driving the Country’s and World agenda on expansion of Universal Health Coverage programs in the quest for a healthy people.

Mainye said KEMSA is finalizing the second phase of construction of medical supplies warehouses in 40 Counties in the effort to keep up the rising demand for quality drugs on time in Counties.

The County Executive Committee Member for Health in Nakuru County Dr. Zachary Kariuki said the County Government is expanding its reach to residents in the County by establishing and equipping more health facilities.

He said the annual expenditure on medicines and non-medical supplies is expected to rise to Ksh.900 million from next year.