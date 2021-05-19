Nakuru County seeks closer ties with the United Kingdom

The County Government of Nakuru plans to strengthen its collaboration with the United Kingdom (UK) to guarantee continued market access for Kenya’s horticultural products.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui, noted that Nakuru is the leading producer of herbs, spices, cut flowers and vegetables and at least three million Kenyans are directly involved in growing and processing the horticultural products.

Speaking at the County Headquarters in Nakuru after holding talks with United Kingdom’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Ms Jane Marriott, the Governor stated that despite COVID-19 disruptions the UK market accounts for 43 percent of total exports of vegetables from Kenya as well as at least Nine percent of cut flowers.

Kinyanjui noted that as the largest economy in East Africa and among the top 10 in the Continent, Kenya was an important trading partner for the UK.

The Governor said that increased access to the United Kingdom export market by hundreds of small holder farmers who had ventured into avocado farming, will improve livelihoods and increase incomes for thousands of rural households within the devolved unit.

He said The County has dispatched agriculture extension officers to train youthful horticultural farmers on the mandatory standards their produce is expected to meet in the European Union (EU) and other export markets.

Naivasha Sub-county, he added, was at the heart of the nation’s floriculture industry, accounting to over 50 percent of the country’s cut flower exports valued at over Sh 30 billion while vegetables grown in the region contribute approximately Ksh 6.65 billion to the Kenyan economy.

Ms Marriott observed that The Economic Partnership Agreement between the UK and Kenya signed in December last year focuses on facilitating trade in goods, providing Kenya with duty-free and quota-free access to the UK market.

She called on Kenya to ride on the deal with the UK to grow its exports, which are largely agricultural produce.

The Country is the UK’s 73rd-largest trading partner, accounting for 0.1 percent of total UK trade.

Ms Marriott said the UK is Kenya’s second most important export destination for tea, coffee and horticultural products, with the Country accounting for 27 percent of the fresh produce and 56 percent of the black tea market in the UK. She added that the UK was the largest source market for tourism.

she noted that motor vehicles, printed materials, machinery and chemicals form the bulk of imports from the United Kingdom.