Nakuru County sets aside KShs. 1.1B for water projects

Nakuru County Government has set aside Kshs. 1.1 billion for water projects. Governor Lee Kinyanjui said the move will contribute towards sustainable development in the county and a long lasting solution to water shortage.

In an interview with Kenya New Agency, he observed that Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company (Nawassco) rations water because of increased demand in the town and its environs resulting from increased population.

He stated the company has a capacity of producing 45,000 cubic metres of water daily against a demand of 70,000 cubic metres.

“To plug the deficit in Nakuru Town and all the other 10 sub-counties we have to invest heavily by drilling boreholes, construct dams and also share water resources from other counties,” he added.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The governor pointed out that water coverage in the devolved unit has increased to more than 60 percent up from 42% four years ago through drilling of boreholes, increased pipe reticulation and rehabilitation of existing water projects.

He said the Kshs. 27 million Mau Summit water project in Kamara Ward within Kuresoi North Sub County serves 7,000 households in the area while the Kshs. 6.9 Million Nyondia Water project in Malewa West Ward within Naivasha Sub-County supplies piped water to 500 homes and institutions in the area.

Nyondia project includes a borehole, storage tank at the distribution point, and solar panels.

His administration has rolled out a Ksh100 million water project in Kuresoi North aimed at achieving 60% water coverage and reducing water shortage in the Sub-County.

Governor Kinyanjui said he has partnered with the National Government in an ongoing project located in Delamere to supply water to the industrial park in Maai Mahiu.

“In Subukia Sub-County I commissioned Akuisi Borehole Project which will serve Kabazi, Waseges and Subukia Wards, Subukia Sub County. Drilling, equipping and fitting solar powered system of the project was undertaken by the County Government at Ksh 6.2million.

In the same area the Kshs. 2 Million Sugutek Water project is serving over 400 households. It also includes a watering trough for livestock,” stated the governor.

He however observed that some parts of Gilgil, Molo, Njoro, Kuresoi North, Rongai, Naivasha and Kiamunyi are most affected by water shortage forcing the county to seek other short term measures.

He said major long-term solutions are in progress including the construction of Itare Dam in Ndoinet Kuresoi North by the National Government in partnership with Rift Valley Water Services Board which oversees the development and management of water resources in eight counties including Nakuru and Baringo.

Itare Dam, whose construction stalled after its contractor Cooperative Muratoi Cementisti Di Ravenna filed for bankruptcy three years ago, is expected to provide clean drinking water to about 800,000 residents of Nakuru County. The dam is expected to yield 100,000 cubic meters of water per day.

However, Governor Kinyanjui urged Nakuru residents to conserve and harvest water. He added that various short term measures have been effected like rationing where necessary, water distribution by tankers where the County has committed 16,000 litre tankers to deliver water to critical areas and facilities like hospitals.

The governor observed that the County Assembly had endorsed several legislations aimed at conserving the environment, adding that people have encroached and cultivated around rivers posing a danger to catchment areas.

He called on residents living along rivers to plant more trees.