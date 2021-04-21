Nakuru County supports poultry farmers with Kshs. 2M incubators

Eleven farmer groups in Kabatini ward, Nakuru have received a boost to scale up poultry farming as a means of providing an alternative livelihood.

The groups received automatic egg incubators worth Kshs. 2 million from the county government to help improve farmers’ income and livelihoods.

The initiative under the ward project is expected to aid poultry farmers in breeding local chicken in a bid to improve quality and output.

According to the county directorate of livestock, hatchery establishments though labor intensive will create employment along the poultry value chain and are community inclusive.

While distributing the equipment yesterday, Kabatini Ward representative Peter Ng’ang’a said farmers groups had raised concerns of low outputs due to overdependence on chickens to brood.

He noted that the program aims to empower poultry farmers in the area in a bid to tame import of eggs and chicken from other countries which has weakened the local market.

According to him, the incubators can hold up to 176 eggs at a go unlike chickens who incubate less than 20 at one given time.

He called on the government to contain the influx of imported eggs saying farmers are being subjected to a poor market.

Beneficiaries who spoke lauded the initiative saying it is a shot in the arm for poultry farmers within the county.

Mary Wanjiru, a farmer, said the project will in turn boost the local farmers’ economy through use of technology to yield the desired results.

“We used to lose a lot of eggs because we did not have the machines. Now we expect the to increase our income because the more eggs we put in the machines the more chicks we will get,” said Wanjiru.

She noted that main challenges with natural incubation, chicken would at times destroy the eggs and, in the process, reduce their outputs.

On his part, David Gathu, another farmer said they intend to recruit more residents to poultry farming saying it is a sure way of self-employment.

He said the equipment will at the same time empower farmers who have been practicing small-scale farming to venture in large scale.

“We are very happy. We will be giving all the groups chicks from the incubators and also looking for markets collectively as a group,” Gathu added.

The farmers have been urged to ensure consistent monitoring and ensure uniformity of incubator temperature and humidity and articulate record keeping for analysis.