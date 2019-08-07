Nakuru County to criminalize urban crop farming, livestock keeping

Nakuru County is targeting to criminalize any forms of crop farming and livestock keeping that interfere with urban life.

The county has partnered with the University of Nairobi Department of Agriculture in drafting Urban Agriculture Bill which seeks to promote sustainable farming in the town and restrict growing of crops and rearing of animals prone to disease outbreaks in a congested setting.

County Executive Committee Member for Agriculture Dr Immaculate Njuthe Maina says the Urban Agriculture Bill will be subjected to public participation and scrutiny by all stakeholders before it is forwarded to the Assembly for debate and approval.

The draft legislation while promoting a food system that suits urban areas also aims to contain disease outbreaks spread by crops such as maize and livestock.

The draft law also puts in place structures that link rural farmers to consumers in the urban food system. According to Dr Samuel Onyango Omondi, an Agricultural Economist at the University of Nairobi, 27 per cent of Nakuru population gains food and income from urban farming.

Dr Onyango says most counties have ignored urban farming as a crucial component in ensuring food security in Kenya.

So far only Nairobi County has come up with legislation to promote and regulate urban farming after its Assembly approved and passed the 2015 Urban Agriculture Promotion and Regulation Act.

The Urban Agriculture Bill once passed will criminalize any forms of crops and livestock that interfere with urban life with a special emphasis on environmental conservation.

