Nakuru County to establish 40 community-based farmer schools

The County Government of Nakuru has partnered with the Danish Development Agency (DANIDA) and Agrify to establish 40 community-based farmer schools in the County.

The initiative is aimed at disseminating new agricultural technologies to smallholder farmers.

The County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock Dr. Immaculate Thunje says the move will spur 66,000 smallholder farmers funded by the National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Project (NARIGP) to Agribusiness for improved incomes.

Dr. Nthunje noted that the partnership will continuously train 55 newly recruited Agricultural extension officers on the market`s best practices who will then be expected to assist targeted farmers develop competitive enterprises in Dairy, poultry, Irish Potatoes and bee value chains.

The CECM was speaking today at the Nakuru Agricultural training College(ATC) during the graduation of the second cohort of Agricultural extension officers to be mandated with establishing and managing farmer school programs in 20 selected wards in Molo, Njoro, Kuresoi South, Bahati and Naivasha Local Government Areas of the County.

Dr. Nthunje said over the next two years, the initiative will also facilitate certification and registration of 40 farmer field schools with a view of developing a database of educators in various components of the four value chains that are supported by the World Bank`s Ksh.22.6 Billion project.

She said through the initiative, youthful educators will be able to further their agricultural education through a Competence-Based System that will enable them to acquire diploma and degree certificates and work as consultants in various aspects of bee, dairy, poultry and Irish potatoes Value chains across the country.

She expressed optimism at the performance of cooperatives in the Dairy subsector in the County saying Nakuru County has been able to leverage on partnerships to scale up productivity to 300 liters of milk up from 220 million liters annually.

Dr. Nthunje said the County Government is also banking on such partnerships to better the performance of farmers cooperatives in poultry, beekeeping and Irish potatoes subsectors which she said had the potential to provide gainful employment to at least 100,000 youths every year.