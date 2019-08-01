Nakuru County to host 2019 Kenya Music Festival

The Ministry of Education is poised to hold the 93rd edition of the Annual National Music Festival that will be held in Kabarak University in Nakuru County from 3rd to 15th August, 2019.

The festival, which will be a culmination of music extravaganza which involved the entire student population from school level, zonal, sub-county, county, regional and now National level at primary, secondary and college levels, have attracted over 150,000 participants from across the country.

The Kenya Music Festival chairman Peter Wanjohi said performing arts develop character and intellect, while at the same time reinforcing self confidence in our learners.

The Executive Secretary for the Kenya Music Festival, Ms Ruth Agesa said the students will show case the rich and rainbow-tinged cultures that define the Kenya as a nation during the period.

She said the theme of the 2019 Festival is: “Enhancing National Unity, Cohesion and Integration through Kenya Music Festival”.

She said theme has been retained this year as it remains relevant to the country’s socioeconomic aspirations hence the need to let students explore the ideas and values that define Kenya as a nation.

Agesa said Music and the Festival in particular, promotes the preservation and appreciation of the diverse Kenyan cultures to foster national unity, the Kenyan identity and global recognition among other objectives

Ms Agesa said the festival provides a platform for learners to identify and nurture talent, saying this was in line with the Competence Based Curriculum Reform initiative the Government was undertaking the school system.

Ms Agesa underscored the role of Music in the education saying it helped Foster nationalism, patriotism and promote national unity.

The Executive Secretary said the festival will show case a variety of genres in music which range from set pieces, folksongs, dances and oriental music.

“It will also feature special composition, African adaptation, elocution in English, French, German, Arabic sign language,” Ms Agesa said adding that African and Western instrumental music will also be performed.

There will also be Solo verse—music given by one person and ensemble which features group of musicians.

The Executive Secretary thanked the National Government partners and the County Government of Nakuru for the material, moral and logistical support that has made it possible to hold National festival this year.

UNICEF has been able to support songs on the campaign against all forms of violence against children and on Competence Based Curriculum, Ms Agesa said.

She said the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) has supported songs on the dangers and vulnerability of children on Internet or cyber bullying and will sensitize learners to take caution.

Ms Agesa said the Kenya Commercial Bank took up songs highlighting the opportunities available to youth, notwithstanding the unemployment problems that face them.

Kenya Commercial Bank 2jiajiri or Lets employ ourselves has been embedded in the songs to create awareness about the untapped potential youth has and which they take advantage of.

The Kenya Bureau of Statistics (KEBS) took advantage of the Music Festival to support songs underscoring the role of census in the country’s sociopolitical development.

Ms Agesa extended invitation to Kenyans and the residents of Nakuru County and its immediate neighborhood to attend and sample the varied display of talent, and culture and values that define Kenya as a Nation.