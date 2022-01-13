Nakuru County to start boundary demarcation to ease land disputes

Nakuru County Government will in 30 days start demarcating its boundary with Narok in a bid to resolve rising cases of conflict and land disputes between the two counties.

The county noted that failure to mark the boundary had led to bloodshed as communities clashed over resources and pastures.

In the last couple of years, tens of lives mainly around Likia and Maella area have been lost due to clashes between communities living in the area.

According to Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, they were working with the National Land Commission and the Ministry of land in the exercise.

“We shall in 30 days engage surveyors from the two counties to put up beacons on the boundary of the two counties so as to resolve the perennial land disputes,” he said.

Kinyanjui was speaking in Maella when he and senior officers from his government moved in to implement a report by the ad hoc Committee on Ng’ati farm.

He noted that among the recommendations raised included engaging Kengen afresh over the sale of the over 3,000 acres to the firm by former officials.

He said that his government would engage the power generation company on the parcel of land where Kengen is currently drilling several geothermal Wells.

“There was a problem on how the land was sold but we should not dwell on this but instead look at how this problem can be resolved fully,” he said.

He also called on the registrar of lands in Naivasha to move with haste and change the names on a parcel of land that had been allocated to members of the Maasai community.

“The over 4,000 acres belong to 601 members but the names on the title deed have four names and this is very risky,” he said.

On her part, the Chief Officer for Lands Judyleah Waihenya said that the advocate committee had identified eight gray areas on the Ng’ati land.

Among the issues include fees paid by Kenya Power to former officials, if the former officials followed the law and if all the members received the proceeds of the land sales.

She noted that the implementation of the recommendations of the ad hoc Committee was delayed by Covid-19.

“Different government agencies were mandated to implement various parts of the report and this is still going on,” she said.

A senior officer with NLC Frank Kibelekenya noted that the move to resolve the Ng’ati land dispute had brought lasting peace to the area.

“The biggest challenge in this area is environmental degradation mainly on the hills that border Nakuru and Narok and there is a need to address this,” he said.