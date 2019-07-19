Nakuru County unveils action plan to counter violent extremism

Nakuru County has unveiled an action plan for preventing and countering violent extremism.

Deputy Governor Dr Eric Korir says that the town will be fitted with CCTV security cameras ahead of its elevation to city status.

Dr. Korir noted that Nakuru had the second largest hospitality industry after Mombasa rendering it a high risk target for acts of terrorism.

County Commissioner Erastus Mbui Mwenda warned that the presence of organized criminal gangs in the region and a large number of unemployed youth provided a fertile ground for terrorist groupings.

The County security committee assured the administrator had rolled out an elaborate and sustained campaign against criminal gangs.

Following past terror attacks in the country that have resulted in deaths and destruction of property, all the 47 counties have been tasked to develop and implement a robust and coherent county action plan to prevent and counter violent extremism.