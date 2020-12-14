Nakuru County unveils automated revenue collection platform

The Nakuru County Government has established a new payment platform dubbed ‘Nakuru Pay’ as it gears towards the full automation of its revenue collection.

The revenue collection platform will enable residents to remit their parking, market and cess collections and therefore limit cash payment for services rendered.

The platform is already in use with motorists paying their parking fees through the system. The platform involves a parking attendant keying in the particulars of a vehicle and subsequently, a message is sent to the vehicle owner to pay via Mpesa which has eliminated the use of parking tickets.

County Executive Committee Member in charge of Finance Dr Peter Ketyenya says the cashless mode of payment which involves the use of a smartphone is expected to make it easier for all taxpayers, including those at the grassroots to pay their dues from their locality.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



While unveiling the cashless payment mode, Dr Ketyenya, said the residents’ commitment to paying taxes has seen revenue collection grow tremendously.

In future, the CEC said, services that will be accessible to residents as part of the planned Nakuru Revenue Service online platform will include business permits, land rates, property management and housing units’ rent payment among others.

“The new revenue collection system is aimed at minimizing leakages, improve efficiency and boost income and improve efficiency in revenue collection and seal wastage loopholes,” he stated.

The CEC appealed for patience as the local government’s treasury migrated to the new system.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui has in the past affirmed that his administration was committed to enhancing its financial management systems to ease its monitoring and planning ahead of City status conferment.

Kinyanjui says the cashless systems adopted by the County had already boosted proceeds collected in 19 county hospitals by 40 per cent adding that Revenue collected from public health facilities in Nakuru County in the past four years has steadily risen from Ksh 405 million to the current Ksh 1.17 billion.

Governor Kinyanjui noted that County administration has fully adopted automated revenue collection technology in over 95 per cent of public health facilities to enhance service delivery and accountability.