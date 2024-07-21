Nakuru Diocese Bishop criticizes cabinet picks, supports peaceful protests

The newly appointed Cabinet has sparked mixed reactions, with Bishop Cleophas Osese of the Nakuru Catholic Diocese criticizing the move as superficial.

The outspoken cleric accused President William Ruto of recycling individuals previously rejected by the public, warning that this could incite a new wave of demonstrations.

Speaking two days after the President appointed 11 members of the Cabinet in the first phase, Osese expressed disappointment, stating that the appointments fell short of the country’s expectations.

“The new list of Cabinet appointees does not meet public expectations, and we hope that Parliament will fulfil its role during the vetting process,” he said.

The Bishop also criticized the proposal to form a government of national unity with the opposition, arguing that it would undermine the spirit of democracy.

He claimed the President’s move was intended to weaken the opposition and should be rejected as it contravenes the spirit of the constitution.

“A country should have a vocal opposition, and we question whose interests these politicians are serving by seeking a government of national unity,” he said.

Addressing the press in Kinungi, Naivasha, after distributing food and clothes to the elderly, the Bishop expressed the church’s full support for the demonstrations by Gen-Z.

However, he condemned the loss of life due to excessive police force and the destruction and looting of property by demonstrators in parts of the country.

“As we call for peaceful demonstrations, we also urge the community to remember the elderly, who have been forgotten and are suffering due to poverty,” he said.

Jude Otogo from Ethel Foundation highlighted their efforts in supporting the elderly through nutrition, health checks, and advocacy, noting that many are suffering at home.

“We are working in five counties, marking this day by supporting the elderly who have been abused, violated, and neglected,” he said.

Hellen Kuria from Kenya Community Development echoed these sentiments, identifying neglect as a major challenge currently facing the elderly.

One beneficiary, Margaret Wambui, described the visit and gifts as a blessing, noting that many elderly individuals are enduring significant hardship.

“We thank the church and donors who have come to our rescue during these hard times when many of the elderly are perceived as a burden and forgotten,” she said.