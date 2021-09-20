Nakuru doctor suspected of killing his children to be charged

A Nakuru based doctor is suspected to have murdered his two children aged 3 and 5, before attempting to take his own life.

Dr James Muriithi Gakara, who is an obstetrician at Optimum Current Hospital in Nakuru, is believed to have injected his two children with a killer substance that took their lives on the spot.

According to DCI, Assorted drugs, used syringes and a sharp kitchen knife were recovered at the horrific scene of the murder, an indication that the two angels had been injected with a lethal substance prior to their death.

In an incident that shocked residents of the affluent Milimani apartments, the little angels were found by detectives lying lifeless on their bed, with foam oozing from their mouths.

Gakara is said to have had a disagreement with his wife who was in Nairobi during the incident.

Their father was also found lying on his bed, though he was still alive. He was rushed to Nakuru level five hospital where he was admitted and is currently in stable condition.

Earlier, neighbours had become suspicious after the doctor locked himself up with the children which they found unusual.

They immediately alerted detectives who rushed to the apartment and forced their way inside, since the door had been latched and no response was forthcoming.

The suspect is awaiting questioning soon as he gets better, to answer to murder charges.