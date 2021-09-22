Nakuru doctor suspected of killing his two children dies

A Nakuru doctor suspected of killing his two children has died while undergoing treatment at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital.

Dr James Muriithi Gakara, an obstetrician at Optimum Current Hospital in Nakuru, is believed to have injected his children aged 3 and 5 years with a killer substance before attempting to commit suicide.

The well known doctor was found unconscious at his residence in the affluent Milimani apartments by detectives who rushed him at Nakuru Level 5 Hospital where he was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since Sunday.

He was to face murder charges but unfortunately succumbed Wednesday.

Gakara is said to have had a disagreement with his wife who was in Nairobi during the incident but his family denied the claims saying they suspected foul play in the minors’ deaths.

” I was in constant touch with my brother and he never had a mental problem neither did he have issues with the wife. He loved his family to the extent of sponsoring his wife to study abroad, therefore he could not have committed such a heinous act” the sister told journalists.

The police were alerted by neighbours who had become suspicious after the doctor locked himself up with the children which they found unusual.

They immediately rushed to the apartment and forced their way inside, since the door had been latched and no response was forthcoming.

According to DCI, asssorted drugs, used syringes and a sharp kitchen knife were recovered at the horrific scene of the murder, an indication that the two angels had been injected with a lethal substance prior to their death.