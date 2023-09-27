Nakuru: Doctors down tools following lapse of strike notice 

Two hundred doctors in Nakuru have downed their tools pending the implementation of a 2017/2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) by the County.

The CBA, the doctors say, sought to see the improvement of their working conditions which they termed as deplorable, facilitate appropriate equipment, as well as address grievances about terms and conditions of their employment.

Speaking at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital today the Secretary of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) in the South Rift Region, Dr. Stephen Omondi, affirmed the doctors` resolve to boycott work until the devolved unit fully meets their demands.

Among the contentious issues is an unjust remuneration structure and an insurance program which they say demoralizes doctors who professionals are called to save lives.

Omondi says the County Government has reneged on the CBA which aims to ensure a fair review of terms of engagement of doctors employed on short term contracts to permanent and pensionable terms of service.

Relevant officials of the County Government of Nakuru were not available for comment.