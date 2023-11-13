Nakuru-Eldoret highway blocked after tanker carrying palm oil overturns

The busy Nakuru-Eldoret highway has been blocked by a tanker that has overturned and spilled unrefined oil in Nyanja area which is about 3km north of Mau Summit interchange.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has consequently advised motorists to use the Makutano – Eldama ravine – Kabarak – Nakuru Road to avoid congestion.

The Authority said the road is slippery as such recovery trucks are not able to access the vehicle.

KeNHA which is collaborating with other agencies to wash away the spilled palm oil, says considerable progress has been made although the exercise is taking longer than anticipated.

“We have mobilized all efforts to ensure the road is open and safe to road users within the shortest time,” it said on X.