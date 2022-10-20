Nakuru family wants Govt to probe disappearance of two brothers

As the country celebrates the disbandment of the Special Service Unit of the DCI, a family in Nakuru is living in agony following the mysterious disappearance of their kin allegedly abducted by police officers more than eight months ago.

Alfred Omboto and Vincent Motari, both middle aged men are said to have been bundled into a vehicle after their abduction at Kiundu area by men believed to be police officers.

Efforts by their kin to establish their whereabouts have been futile.

After the disappearance of 35 year old Alfred Omboto and 26 year old Vincent Motari in March, their sister Lucy Moraa reportedd the matter and it was booked at Lanet Police station and Bahati police station.

Despite identifying one of the officers accused of being part of the abduction gang in Kiundu, days later, the police had the worst news a relative would expect to hear about their missing kin.

The police said that the two could not be traced.

In the search for the two, the family has been to police stations, hospitals and morgues with the hope finding them but ends up ineffectual.

The family accuses police officers of inaction and are now living in fear claiming an elimination plot.

Human rights organizations in Nakuru are now calling for the expeditious resolution of the matter to give the family closure while at the same time calling for a detailed probe into officers who were part of the disbanded Special Service Unit.