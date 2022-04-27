Nakuru farmers protest lack of subsidised fertilizer

Farmers in Nakuru have complained over lack of adequate subsidised fertilizer at the National cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya had directed that the amount of fertilizer be increased to 20 bags but supply at the NCPB depots has been inadequate.

Due to shortage of fertilizer internationally, prices of the commodity have increased to about Ksh 6,300 per 50kg bag of DAP, which is used for planting.

Government subsidies have helped to reduce the price by almost half, giving a reprieve to small scale farmers who have been unable to afford the fertilizer in the open markets.

Francis Towett, a farmer from Njoro said the government must prioritise the agriculture sector by putting in place policies and funding that will enable farmers maintain high food production.

“Fertilizer is a key farm input and we are now worried that the government seems to have no clear plan to supply the subsidised fertiliser to farmers, a situation which will expose them to exploitation by private dealers,” said Towett.

He said most of the farmers had used the high cost fertilizer to plant and repeating the exercise would be more costly for them.

Joyce Nyokabi and Henry Omwenga have urged Munya to move quickly and deal with farmers’ concerns about fertiliser.

“He should give out clear communication to the farmers quite early because the farmers have to plan well so that we do not have high costs of farm inputs leading to reduced food production,”.

The farmers accused NCPB staff and traders of colluding to divert and repackage the subsidised fertiliser after which they sold it at market prices thus denying the producers a chance to benefit from the subsidies.

There have been fears that the fertilizer crisis along with delayed long rains may affect production this year.

Last year farmers produced more than 40 million bags of maize but counties fear the production would decline to less than 35 million bags.