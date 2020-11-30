Nakuru Governor calls for clampdown of criminal gangs operating in the county

14

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui
Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui File Photo

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has expressed concern over the emergence of criminal gangs that are wreaking havoc in the region. 

In a statement, the Governor noted that the escalation of organised crime in sections of Nakuru estates is a major threat to progress and development and could derail the devolved unit’s development agenda.

Kinyanjui noted that in the last few years, the county had witnessed the emergence of criminal groups composed mainly of young men and women barely out of their teens and especially in the lower Nakuru municipality estates where levels of income are low and school dropout rates high.

He attributed the involvement of the teenagers in criminal activities to peer pressure, unemployment, proliferation of drugs, and breakdown of the family unit.

“What started as a small illegal group is now evolving into a monster that is now causing mayhem and destruction across Nakuru estates,” the governor observed.

He expressed concern that over the years, the illegal gangs had gained protection from politicians who use them as a mobilisation tool to achieve own political agenda.

The governor saying that while the leaders achieved their short-term goals, the young people are hooked to a world of crime and drugs for eternity.

He said that his administration would work with other agencies to identify members of the groups willing to abandon their criminal lifestyle with a view to rehabilitating them.

Kinyanjui’s concerns come in the wake of the murder of three people who were killed in broad daylight in suspected gang turf wars.

