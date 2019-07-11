Nakuru governor calls for establishment of cancer data base center

Nakuru governor Lee Kinyanjui has called for the establishment of a National Cancer Data base center in the country.

Kinyanjui says lack of such a facility had made it hard to establish the exact figures of those suffering from the condition saying the country relied on statistics mainly picked from Nairobi, Kijabe and Moi Teaching Referral Hospital registries.

According to World Health Organization’s cancer research agency Globocan, Oesophagus cancer remains the top killer in Kenya.

Speaking when he addressed health workers at the Nakuru Level 6-H hospital the governor said timely dissemination of cancer surveillance data to the policy makers and scientists responsible for designing, implementing, and evaluating cancer prevention and control activities is vital.

The governor noted that Africa needed accurate cancer data for planning and prioritizing resources, exploring trends in cancer care, creating regional and state benchmarks for participating hospitals, and to serve as the basis for quality improvement.

According to the National Cancer Control Strategy 2017-2022, launched by the Ministry of Health two years ago there is urgent need to develop standardized data collection tools so as to increase access to evidence based information on cancer prevention, screening and early diagnosis.

The governor suggested that such National Cancer Data base center be empowered to accredit hospitals as cancer centers, based on their ability to provide a broad range of cancer-related services and specialists.

He, however said all data submitted to the center must undergo a battery of data integrity checks and quality-assurance measures.

The Globocan 2018 findings show that 47,887 Kenyans get cancer every year as 32,987 die from the disease. The most common remains breast cancer with 5,985 women and men diagnosed every year compared to 2,864 prostate cases.

Kinyanjui further noted that revenue from the devolved unit’s health department had gone up by 35 percent and that the Mama Margaret Kenyatta Mother and Baby Unit was registering an average of 60 births per day.

He said due to improved health infant and maternal deaths within health facilities in the country had been drastically brought down.

The governor said all the major public health facilities in the region had been equipped with cancer screening and palliative care machines, dialysis equipment, and new theatres among others

Kinyanjui said the newly elevated Nakuru Level 6-A hospital had eased strain on Moi Teaching and Referral and Kenya National Hospitals as most specialized medical care services were being offered at the facility.

He stated that the county will continue offering training opportunities and better remuneration for all cadres of its health workers.