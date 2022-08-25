Nakuru governor promises to revive stalled multi-billion Itare Dam

Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika has promised to prioritize development agenda to the people of Nakuru by reviving the multi-billion Itare water Dam that stalled two years ago.

The new governor said the dam has the capacity to address the perennial water shortage that has been afflicting the third most populous County in the Country after Nairobi and Kiambu.

Speaking during her maiden speech after being sworn in as the third Governor of Nakuru, Kihika said her government will embark on plans with the incoming national government to source for a new contractor through a competitive process to complete the dam.

She however said her government would be partnering with Baringo County government to immediately start supplying water from Chemususu water dam to Bahati and Subukia sub-counties which are the most hit by water shortage.

The governor also promised to introduce school feeding programme in schools with needy children as a way of retaining the children in school during this hard economic times.

Kihika who was sworn in together with her deputy David Kones, goes to history as the first female governor of Nakuru.

Kihika, a lawyer by profession takes over from the immediate former governor Lee Kinyanjui who served for one term.

The new governor first entered into active politics when she unsuccessfully vied for Bahati parliamentary seat and later became the first Nakuru County Assembly speaker in 2013 and Nakuru senator in 2017.