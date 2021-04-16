Nakuru set to increase milk production through Kshs. 100M facility

Dairy farmers in Dunduri ward in Nakuru County are set to receive milk coolers to improve the quality of production and reduce losses incurred as a result of poor storage.

Area Ward representative Michael Machembu noted that with the completion of the Kshs. 100 million cooling plant in the area, farmers will now have a centralized place to store their milk.

Machembu said they are banking on value addition to stabilize raw milk market prices and enable dairy farmers to reap the full benefits.

Speaking at Mugwathi, Machembu said they expect to receive pasteurizers, dispensers and cooling systems from the county government to support operations of the cooling plant.

Machembu added that the cooler has a capacity of 10,000 liters and challenged the farmers to embrace dairy farming as an economic enterprise.

He pointed out that absence of adequate machinery had led to an increase of milk hawking with the informal traders sometimes adulterating their produce with substances not suitable for human consumption.

Jane Kihara a dairy farmer in the area said that the completion installation of needed machines will tackle challenges holding back the dairy sub sector.

She said they used to transport their produce to long distance coolers which at times remain full and unable to accept more produce leading to massive losses.

Another farmer, Samuel Kamanga said the project will benefit cooperatives in storing and also improve their market base unlike other seasons.

He added that the project will offer some relief to dairy farmers, who in the past have been forced to pour away their milk in the event of any surfeit of the product, leading to losses and even existing from dairy farming.

At the same time, John Nyoro a farmer said the facility is expected to create employment directly and indirectly to hundreds if unemployed youths in the area.