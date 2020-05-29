Nakuru County steps up management of infectious diseases among truck drivers

Written By: James Rono
truck drivers

Nakuru County Government is partnering with North Star Alliance International to step up testing and management of malaria, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and sexually transmitted infections among truck drivers.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui says the diagnosis and treatment of the diseases are being offered alongside testing for Covid-19 of the truckers at Maai Mahiu Health Centre and Salgaa parking bay.

Governor Kinyanjui says his administration is also stepping up screening of truckers at major stopovers including Salgaa, Mau Summit, Kikopey, Gilgil, and Naivasha areas which have been mapped as COVID 19-high risk zones.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that, with all focus directed at containing Covid-19, more people are likely to die from the indirect effects of the pandemic including possible neglect in managing non-communicable diseases and rise in infectious illness.

North Star Alliance is a non-profit, public-private partnership entity that has established a network of roadside health clinics at major truck stopovers and border crossings in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Malawi.

