Nakuru man turns himself in for father’s murder

The fourth suspect in the murder of the late Mr Charles Thairu and who was on the run turned himself to detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation.

The suspect, a 28-year-old Sospeter Kinyanjui Thairu is said to have participated in the gruesome murder of his father Mr Charles Thairu.

“Following the gruesome murder of the late Mr Charles Thairu Kinyanjui on 8th Sept 2020 at Barnabas area in Nakuru where three suspects; his wife, son and daughter have been in custody, the prime suspect 28-yr-old Sospeter Kinyanjui Thairu who is the deceased’s eldest son,” said the DCI.

The suspect is said to have led the detectives to his hideout in Ndimu Ndege area within Bahati sub-county in Nakuru where several exhibits were recovered.

Two metal rods, a bloodstained iron file, and remains of burnt clothes, several syringes and a cash savings tin were recovered.

The DCI said that other members of the late nuclear family were arrested due to some inconsistencies during interrogation.

“The arrest of the nuclear family members was effected after detectives found inconsistencies in the circumstances surrounding the murder, where the deceased was found in a pool of blood in his car parked outside the gate to his home, yet there were bloodstains in one of the bedrooms which someone had attempted to clean,” they added.

According to the family members who had allegedly found the 59-yr-old man unconscious rushed him to Mediheal Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.